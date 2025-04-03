Into Music: Miki Berenyi

Tripla, out April 4 via Bella Union, is the debut album from the Miki Berenyi Trio. Joining her are KJ “Moose” McKillop and Oliver Cherer, two veteran musicians who share Berenyi’s musical roots and vision on album that she says may not be so much a clean break from the past as much as it is a continuation of the music she’s created since she first emerged on the music scene in the late 1980s with Lush.

Berenyi and McKillop were also members of the relatively short-lived group Piroshka, which also featured Justin Welch (ex-Elastica) and bassist Mick Conroy (Modern English). With Conroy living in the U.S. and Welch engaged with work in both the Pretenders and Jesus and Mary Chain, Berenyi and McKillop moved forward with the new trio, creating a new and exhilarating body of work intended not only for the studio but also the live stage. (The group already has gigs on the books this spring in the EU and will tour the U.S. later in 2025.)

Berenyi recently discussed the origins of the band, her approach to songwriting, the musical climate in which Lush existed, and a variety of other topics from her home in London.

