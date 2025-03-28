Into Music: Bob Lord

Bob Lord is a founding member of the rock band Dreadnaught and CEO of PARMA Recordings, a company focused on bringing cutting edge classical works to musically adventurous listeners. PARMA has received numerous Grammy nominations and awards since its inception in 2008. Additionally, Lord has composed music for a variety of outlets including film and has served as Music Director for the New Hampshire Public Radio/The Music Hall series “Writers On A New England Stage.”

In this conversation, Lord discusses his early years playing music in Massachusetts, including being a founding member of the group that would become Converge, his entry into the classical world, playing bass up close with John Entwistle, how Dreadnaught has stayed together for 30 years, and what makes the music he releases under the PARMA umbrella stand out from other releases in the classical sphere.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

