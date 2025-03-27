Into Music: MikelParis

MikelParis is a multi-instrumentalist who created the musical technique “guitardrumming” as a more singular form of musical expression and a way to combine his intense love of rhythm and melody. A longtime member of the band O.A.R. (in which he plays keyboards), Paris was also a cast member for the touring ensemble of STOMP. His fourth album, GuitarDrumming 0I is out March 28 via ZP Records on vinyl and download. The record is also available via digital streaming services. Guests on the record include G. Love (G.Love and Special Sauce), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), and Cam Brown (Of Good Nature).

On this episode of Into Music Paris discusses the origins of “guitardrumming,” his hopes for the future of the technique, and what it means to be a musical forerunner.

