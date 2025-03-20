© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Brock Geiger

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 20, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Heather Saitz

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Brock Geiger has appeared on nearly 50 albums in his career, highlighting his role as both an attentive collaborator and musical chameleon. Geiger’s new release, Some Nights (released March 18), moves across a broad range of musical settings that reveal the full depth of their charms with each repeated listen.

Working closely with friend and Grammy Award-winning producer Will Maclellan (Boy Genius, Phoebe Bridgers), Geiger is joined on this LP by Matt Chamberlain (drums), Gabe Noel (bass), Sam Gendel (saxophone), and Clea Anaïs (vocals).

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
