Into Music: Brock Geiger

Based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Brock Geiger has appeared on nearly 50 albums in his career, highlighting his role as both an attentive collaborator and musical chameleon. Geiger’s new release, Some Nights (released March 18), moves across a broad range of musical settings that reveal the full depth of their charms with each repeated listen.

Working closely with friend and Grammy Award-winning producer Will Maclellan (Boy Genius, Phoebe Bridgers), Geiger is joined on this LP by Matt Chamberlain (drums), Gabe Noel (bass), Sam Gendel (saxophone), and Clea Anaïs (vocals).

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

