Into Music: Luther Russell

Luther Russell is a singer-songwriter and producer based in Los Angeles, California. Already a dedicated writer and musician in his teens, he formed the band The Bootheels, which featured Jakob Dylan (The Wallflowers) and Aaron A. Brooks (Moby, A.J. Croce), before founding The Freewheelers, which released three albums between 1991 and 1996.

He has released a series of solo albums since the late 1990s, the latest of which, Happiness For Beginners, was released in early 2025 via Curation Records. Informed by music that emerged in the late 1970s and early 1980s, sometimes referred to as power pop, the songs on the LP explore a variety of ideas surrounding the themes of love and romance.

In addition to his solo work and occasional forays as a sideman, Russell has worked extensively with Jody Stephens, a founding member of the legendary Memphis band Big Star, under the moniker Those Pretty Wrongs.

