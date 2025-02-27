Into Music: James Cook

James Cook is a Portland, Oregon-based singer-songwriter whose new album, under the Captain’s Audio Project moniker, is titled Waiting for the Moon. The record, which was produced by Mike Danner, draws upon a broad spectrum of musical influences, spotlighting Cook’s diverse musical interests as well as the wide range of lyrical subjects he draws inspiration from, whether time spent out in nature or the fortunes (and misfortunes) that day-to-day living brings. In addition to his solo work, Cook remains a member of the venerable Portland act Trashcan Joe.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

