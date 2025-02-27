© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: James Cook

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 27, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Faerin Millington

James Cook is a Portland, Oregon-based singer-songwriter whose new album, under the Captain’s Audio Project moniker, is titled Waiting for the Moon. The record, which was produced by Mike Danner, draws upon a broad spectrum of musical influences, spotlighting Cook’s diverse musical interests as well as the wide range of lyrical subjects he draws inspiration from, whether time spent out in nature or the fortunes (and misfortunes) that day-to-day living brings. In addition to his solo work, Cook remains a member of the venerable Portland act Trashcan Joe.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin