Into Music: Chris Greene

Chris Greene is a Chicago-based saxophonist, bandleader, and community historian whose latest recording with the Chris Greene Quartet is Conversance. The LP marks the band’s debut on the long-running Chicago independent imprint Pravda. The record features a wide range of compositions including a take on Duke Ellington’s “Just Squeeze Me,” bassist Mark Piane’s “Thumper” and “The Emperor Strikes Back,” for which his teenage son, Alex, wrote the A section.

Greene has worked extensively with the Shorefront Legacy Center to document the works of Black musicians from the Chicago area including Fred Anderson, Bob Cranshaw and Bill Brimfield in addition to serving as a resident musician at Art Makers Outpost, an arts center based in Evanston, Illinois, for children and adults. (It is also home to the After Dark Concert Series, which he helped create.)

Green has recorded and/or performed with acts such as Poi Dog Pondering, Common, Andrew Bird, the Temptations, and Steve Dawson among others.

