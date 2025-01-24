Into Music: Chloe & Asy Saavedra

Chloe and Asy Saavedra are the synthpop duo Chaos Chaos. They began performing music at the age of 10 and with formed the band Smoosh in 2000. That group gained visibility via opening dates for Tokyo Police Club, Mates of State, Pearl Jam and Death Cab For Cutie, among others. (Death Cab drummer Jason McGerr gave Chloe drum lessons and produced the band’s earliest recordings.)

In 2012, the sisters changed the name of the band from Smoosh to Chaos Chaos amid growing negative connotations of the word via Jersey Shore and South Park. The pair recorded an EP, Committed To The Crime, which arrived in late 2014 but initially garnered little attention until the song “Do You Feel It?” was featured in an episode of the Adult Swim series Rick & Morty.

Motion with Chaos Chaos halted at the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 although the sisters busied themselves with a variety of endeavors. Chloe founded Wtrgrl and toured with Caroline Polachek and Eartheater while also finding time to give drum lessons. Asy created a score for the game Trover Saves The Universe in addition to releasing music under her own name.

In late 2024 the Saavedras re-released Committed To The Crime with an orchestral remix of “Do You Feel It?” The reissue also marked the record’s vinyl debut. The pair also performed a series of concerts and turned their attention to new music.

