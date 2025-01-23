Into Music: Johnny Leitera

Johnny Leitera is a New York City based musician and the creative force behind Tuff Sunshine. Leitera has been releasing music under the Tuff Sunshine moniker for over a decade now and at times has been joined by Linda Pitmon (The Baseball Project, The Minus Five), Turner Stough (I Am The Polish Army) and Ani Cordero (Os Mutantes). In this conversation, we discuss how album covers and images can inspire the imagination, the power of repetition in art, and the challenge of writing songs for specific projects.

The latest Tuff Sunshine release, Vanity Matrix, is available on Bandcamp and digital streaming services.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

