Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Johnny Leitera

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 23, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Johnny Leitera is a New York City based musician and the creative force behind Tuff Sunshine. Leitera has been releasing music under the Tuff Sunshine moniker for over a decade now and at times has been joined by Linda Pitmon (The Baseball Project, The Minus Five), Turner Stough (I Am The Polish Army) and Ani Cordero (Os Mutantes). In this conversation, we discuss how album covers and images can inspire the imagination, the power of repetition in art, and the challenge of writing songs for specific projects.

The latest Tuff Sunshine release, Vanity Matrix, is available on Bandcamp and digital streaming services.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
