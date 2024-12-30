Into Music: Slaw

Slaw is the name under which Georgia native Scott Colson performs. He released the album, Here I Come in November 2024, which spotlights his roots in soul music with hints of country and classic rock.

In this conversation, we discuss Colson’s musical roots, how music has remained a passion despite forays into other pursuits and his thoughts on being an independent artist in 2024.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

