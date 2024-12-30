© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: Slaw

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 23, 2024 at 9:50 AM CST
Josef Lloyd and Kendall Hillard

Slaw is the name under which Georgia native Scott Colson performs. He released the album, Here I Come in November 2024, which spotlights his roots in soul music with hints of country and classic rock.

In this conversation, we discuss Colson’s musical roots, how music has remained a passion despite forays into other pursuits and his thoughts on being an independent artist in 2024.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
