Singer-songwriter Pamela McNeill issued the six song EP Wave After Wave earlier this year on the Farm to Label imprint. In this conversation, McNeill recalls her early passion for music, singing back-up vocals for pop superstar Rick Astley, and co-writing material with New Age music legend Yanni.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen