Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Kyle Alexander

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 20, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Kyle Alexander is a founding member of the Portland, Oregon-based band Death Doula. The group issued its debut LP, Love Spells, earlier in 2024. In this conversation, Kyle Alexander discusses Death Doula’s writing process, the charms of live performances given in unconventional spaces, the nature of music scenes, and shares some enthusiasm for the film Challengers.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
