Into Music: Kyle Alexander

Kyle Alexander is a founding member of the Portland, Oregon-based band Death Doula. The group issued its debut LP, Love Spells, earlier in 2024. In this conversation, Kyle Alexander discusses Death Doula’s writing process, the charms of live performances given in unconventional spaces, the nature of music scenes, and shares some enthusiasm for the film Challengers.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

