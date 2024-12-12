© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Maura Pond

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Lindsay Hogan

Maura Pond is a founding member of the Philadelphia trio Luna Honey. The group released its sixth studio album, Bound, earlier this fall. The record finds the unit experimenting with traditional instruments used in unconventional ways and exploring themes involving changes in the natural world and the strangeness of everyday objects while exploring the tensions between the new and the familiar.

In this conversation we touch on some of the album’s themes, Pond’s struggles with stage fright, and the trio’s prolific nature.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin