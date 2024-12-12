Into Music: Maura Pond

Maura Pond is a founding member of the Philadelphia trio Luna Honey. The group released its sixth studio album, Bound, earlier this fall. The record finds the unit experimenting with traditional instruments used in unconventional ways and exploring themes involving changes in the natural world and the strangeness of everyday objects while exploring the tensions between the new and the familiar.

In this conversation we touch on some of the album’s themes, Pond’s struggles with stage fright, and the trio’s prolific nature.

