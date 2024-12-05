Into Music: James Petralli

James Petralli is a founding member of the band White Denim. The band’s new album, 12, is out December 6 via Bella Union.

In this conversation, Petralli discusses relocating from Austin, Texas to Los Angeles, dynamics within his band, how he found new focus on family and friendships during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how he’s involved his children with his creativity.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

