Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: James Petralli

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published December 5, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Charlie Weinmann

James Petralli is a founding member of the band White Denim. The band’s new album, 12, is out December 6 via Bella Union.

In this conversation, Petralli discusses relocating from Austin, Texas to Los Angeles, dynamics within his band, how he found new focus on family and friendships during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how he’s involved his children with his creativity.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
