Into Music: Binnie Klein

Binnie Klein is a radio host, author, musician, and psychotherapist whose latest recording is The Quiver, released earlier this year as In These Trees and Tartie. The music is the result of a collaboration between Klein and the Australian singer Tartie who, despite being separated by more than 10,000 miles, emerged with an incredibly cohesive and powerful collection of songs.

Produced by David Baron (Lenny Kravitz, The Lumineers), the record features appearances from Jeff Pevar (David Crosby, Graham Nash), John Andrews (Nena, Kim Wilde) and drummer Jerry Marotta (Peter Gabriel, Hall & Oates, Indigo Girls). In this conversation, Klein sheds some light on the project while also discussing creativity itself.

Klein hosts the music and interview show, A Miniature World, which airs twice a month on WPKN in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She is the author of the Blows to the Head: How Boxing Changed My Mind, a memoir published by SUNY Press in 2010 and maintains a private psychotherapy practice in New Haven, Connecticut.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

