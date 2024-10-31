Into Music: Iain Matthews

Iain Matthews is a highly prolific singer-songwriter whose latest album, How Much Is Enough is either his fifty third or fifty fourth solo record, though Matthews himself says he’s lost count. In addition to albums under his own name, he’s amassed a discography that includes releases with Matthews Southern Comfort, Plainsong, and Fairport Convention, of which he was an original member.

He has also appears on releases by Nanci Griffith, Elliott Murphy, Julian Dawson, and Bourgeois Tagg. Matthews is also the author of the Thro’ My Eyes: A Memoir, and currently lives in the Netherlands.

