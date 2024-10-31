© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Iain Matthews

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 31, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lisa Margolis

Iain Matthews is a highly prolific singer-songwriter whose latest album, How Much Is Enough is either his fifty third or fifty fourth solo record, though Matthews himself says he’s lost count. In addition to albums under his own name, he’s amassed a discography that includes releases with Matthews Southern Comfort, Plainsong, and Fairport Convention, of which he was an original member.

He has also appears on releases by Nanci Griffith, Elliott Murphy, Julian Dawson, and Bourgeois Tagg. Matthews is also the author of the Thro’ My Eyes: A Memoir, and currently lives in the Netherlands.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin