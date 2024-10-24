© 2024 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Paula Boggs

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 24, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Tom Reese

Paula Boggs began writing songs in her pre-teen years but later focused her energies on careers in the military, legal, and business worlds, before a family tragedy found her reconnecting with music.

Her latest recording is Live at Sweetwater Music Hall, recorded with the Paula Boggs Band. Other notable recordings include A Buddha State of Mind (2010), Carnival of Miracles (2015), and Elixir, The Soulgrass Sessions (2017). (Boggs has indicated that a new studio album may be out as early as 2025.

Before her recording career began, she served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and as an officer at the Pentagon. During the George H.W. Bush administration, she served as a White House lawyer and assistant U.S. attorney and later served on President Obama's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. A graduate of the UC Berkley School of Law, she served as executive vice president, general counsel, and secretary of Starbucks Coffee Company for a decade, starting in 2002. In each of these endeavors she has distinguished herself with numerous appointments and awards.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
