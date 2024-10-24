Into Music: Paula Boggs

Paula Boggs began writing songs in her pre-teen years but later focused her energies on careers in the military, legal, and business worlds, before a family tragedy found her reconnecting with music.

Her latest recording is Live at Sweetwater Music Hall, recorded with the Paula Boggs Band. Other notable recordings include A Buddha State of Mind (2010), Carnival of Miracles (2015), and Elixir, The Soulgrass Sessions (2017). (Boggs has indicated that a new studio album may be out as early as 2025.

Before her recording career began, she served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and as an officer at the Pentagon. During the George H.W. Bush administration, she served as a White House lawyer and assistant U.S. attorney and later served on President Obama's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. A graduate of the UC Berkley School of Law, she served as executive vice president, general counsel, and secretary of Starbucks Coffee Company for a decade, starting in 2002. In each of these endeavors she has distinguished herself with numerous appointments and awards.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

