Into Music: Matt Hunter

Matt Hunter is a New York City-based musician and is a former member of the group New Radiant Storm King, which emerged from the Western Massachusetts music scene of the 1990s. He recorded a number of albums with that outfit before it disbanded in 2010. Since then, he has recorded and/or toured with J. Mascis & the Fog, Silver Jews (appearing on the 1996 LP The Natural Bridge), King Missile, the Wharton Tiers Ensemble and The Whimbrels.

Earlier in 2024, he released the album Reindeer Soul with Matt Hunter and The Dusty Fates via Dromedary Records. The group features a revolving cast of players with Hunter as the sole constant. In this conversation we discuss his early musical development, collaborations and the process of writing Reindeer Soul.

