Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Billy Sheehan

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 17, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
(left to right: Billy Sheehan, Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert)
Stephen van Baalen
/
13034795
(left to right: Billy Sheehan, Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert)

Billy Sheehan is a founding member of the band Mr. Big. The group completed its final tour in 2024 and released its final studio album, Ten, with drummer Nick D’Virgilio replacing original member Pat Torpey, who passed in 2018. The group’s new live release, The Big Finish, recorded live in Japan in 2023, is out in multiple formats, including Blu-Ray, on October 25.

Left to right: Billy Sheehan (bass, vocals), Nick D’Virgilio (drums, vocals), Eric Martin (lead vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar, vocals).
Joel Barrios
/
Photography That Rocks
Left to right: Billy Sheehan (bass, vocals), Nick D'Virgilio (drums, vocals), Eric Martin (lead vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar, vocals).

A native of Buffalo, New York, Sheehan cut his teeth in that city’s music scene with the group Talas, starting in the 1970s. By 1980 the group had built up a solid regional reputation and eventually opened dates for Van Halen despite not having a record deal and with no major media support. When David Lee Roth left Van Halen in 1985, Sheehan was one of the first musicians he called. The bassist relocated to California where he remained for several decades, amassing studio credits and forming Mr. Big with Torpey, guitarist Paul Gilbert, and vocalist Eric Martin.

In addition to his work with that group, he has recorded and/or toured with Steve Vai, The Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo, and Niacin among others. Currently a resident of Nashville, Sheehan is presently working on a number of musical projects, one of which, he says, may be ready for live performances in 2025.

In this conversation, he discusses Mr. Big’s final tour, his relationship with Gilbert, who he has known since the guitarist was in his teens, how Mr. Big created solidarity with their Japanese fans, and his two new cats, Pistachio and Pepper.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Jonathan Huber 
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
