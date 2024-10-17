Into Music: Billy Sheehan

Billy Sheehan is a founding member of the band Mr. Big. The group completed its final tour in 2024 and released its final studio album, Ten, with drummer Nick D’Virgilio replacing original member Pat Torpey, who passed in 2018. The group’s new live release, The Big Finish, recorded live in Japan in 2023, is out in multiple formats, including Blu-Ray, on October 25.

Joel Barrios / Photography That Rocks Left to right: Billy Sheehan (bass, vocals), Nick D’Virgilio (drums, vocals), Eric Martin (lead vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar, vocals).

A native of Buffalo, New York, Sheehan cut his teeth in that city’s music scene with the group Talas, starting in the 1970s. By 1980 the group had built up a solid regional reputation and eventually opened dates for Van Halen despite not having a record deal and with no major media support. When David Lee Roth left Van Halen in 1985, Sheehan was one of the first musicians he called. The bassist relocated to California where he remained for several decades, amassing studio credits and forming Mr. Big with Torpey, guitarist Paul Gilbert, and vocalist Eric Martin.

In addition to his work with that group, he has recorded and/or toured with Steve Vai, The Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo, and Niacin among others. Currently a resident of Nashville, Sheehan is presently working on a number of musical projects, one of which, he says, may be ready for live performances in 2025.

In this conversation, he discusses Mr. Big’s final tour, his relationship with Gilbert, who he has known since the guitarist was in his teens, how Mr. Big created solidarity with their Japanese fans, and his two new cats, Pistachio and Pepper.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Jonathan Huber

Theme music: Torin Andersen

