© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Hamish Anderson

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published October 10, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Em Gilett

Hamish Anderson is a blues based guitarist from Melbourne, Australia who has been playing professionally since his teens. His latest album, Electric, is out now. In this conversation, he discusses the writing process for that release, touring with Gary Clark Jr. and George Thorogood and appreciating the imperfections in musical performance.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin