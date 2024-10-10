Into Music: Hamish Anderson

Hamish Anderson is a blues based guitarist from Melbourne, Australia who has been playing professionally since his teens. His latest album, Electric, is out now. In this conversation, he discusses the writing process for that release, touring with Gary Clark Jr. and George Thorogood and appreciating the imperfections in musical performance.

