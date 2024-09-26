Into Music: Matt Rollings

Matt Rollings is a Grammy Award-winning American composer, keyboardist, record producer and educator. He has appeared on thousands of recordings, including work with artists such as Mark Knopfler, Larry Carlton, Alisson Krauss, Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson. For Nelson, Rollings has worked as producer (along with Buddy Cannon) on albums such as Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, My Way, and That’s Life. He has also produced three albums for Blues Traveler. Additionally, Rollings has recorded and toured extensively with Lyle Lovett, appearing on albums such as The Road To Ensenada, Joshua Judges Ruth, and Step Inside This House.

He's recorded several albums under his own name, including Matt Rollings Mosaic (2020), The Valentine Sessions (2023)with David Piltch and Elizabeth Goodfellow as the Matt Rollings Trio and Interludes (Improvisations) with acclaimed drummer Jay Bellerose in 2024. When not performing, composing or producing, Rollings serves as a member of the online faculty at Berklee College of Music.

