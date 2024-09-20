© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: Melt-Banana

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 20, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Howlin' Wuelf Media

Melt-Banana is a Tokyo, Japan based duo formed in 1992. Consisting of Yasuko Onuki and Ichiro Agata, the group recently issued the album 3+5 on the A-Zap label. After a COVID-induced hiatus from touring, the pair has returned to the road in 2024, performing once again before international audiences. The group’s poly-hyphenate music has been described as everything from noise rock to hyper pop.

Onuki and Agata spoke with us earlier this year about 3+5, live performance, and the band’s early days.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Translation: Maica Parga

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast <i>Into Music</i>, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
