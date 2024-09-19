Into Music: Nick Thorburn

Nick Thorburn is a Canadian-born musician who is a founding member of the group Islands. Previous to forming the band in 2005, he was a member of The Unicorns, a group he recorded two albums with. In addition to his work with Islands, he has recorded solo music and provided the score to the podcast Serial. The latest album from Islands, What Occurs, was released earlier in 2024.

In this conversation, Thorburn discusses discovering his own creativity, meeting his Unicorns bandmate Alden Penner, and what he thinks of his body of work to date.

