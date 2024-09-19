© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: Nick Thorburn

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published September 19, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Jason Tippet

Nick Thorburn is a Canadian-born musician who is a founding member of the group Islands. Previous to forming the band in 2005, he was a member of The Unicorns, a group he recorded two albums with. In addition to his work with Islands, he has recorded solo music and provided the score to the podcast Serial. The latest album from Islands, What Occurs, was released earlier in 2024.

In this conversation, Thorburn discusses discovering his own creativity, meeting his Unicorns bandmate Alden Penner, and what he thinks of his body of work to date.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Lu Anne Stephens
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast <i>Into Music</i>, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
