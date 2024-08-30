Into Music: Evan Taylor

Evan Taylor is former bandleader of the Bernie Worrell Orchestra and producer of the posthumous album Bernie Worrell: Wave From The WOOniverse. The collection features collaborations with Sean Ono Lennon, Jerry Harrison, Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton (TV on the Radio), Marc Ribot, Mike Watt, and Norwood Fisher (Fishbone).

Worrell, who passed in 2016 at age 72, is perhaps best known for his work with Parliament-Funkadelic, though he amassed an impressive body of work as a solo artist in addition to collaborations with Talking Heads, Fela Kuti, Jack Bruce, Pharoah Sanders, Les Claypool (Primus), and many others.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Fletcher Powell

Theme music: Torin Andersen

