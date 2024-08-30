© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: Evan Taylor

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 30, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Drew Bordeaux

Evan Taylor is former bandleader of the Bernie Worrell Orchestra and producer of the posthumous album Bernie Worrell: Wave From The WOOniverse. The collection features collaborations with Sean Ono Lennon, Jerry Harrison, Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton (TV on the Radio), Marc Ribot, Mike Watt, and Norwood Fisher (Fishbone).

Worrell, who passed in 2016 at age 72, is perhaps best known for his work with Parliament-Funkadelic, though he amassed an impressive body of work as a solo artist in addition to collaborations with Talking Heads, Fela Kuti, Jack Bruce, Pharoah Sanders, Les Claypool (Primus), and many others.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
