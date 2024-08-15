© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Shawna Virago

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 15, 2024 at 11:20 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Shawna Virago's latest album is 'Blood In Her Dreams'
Lindsay Gauthier
/
shawnavirago.com
Shawna Virago's latest album is 'Blood In Her Dreams'

Shawna Virago is a singer-songwriter based in San Francisco and is one of the first openly transgender women to tour in the United States. Called “the fairy godmother of trans country artists,” Virago is also artistic director of the San Francisco Transgender Film Festival, the first of its kind in the country. Her latest album is Blood In Her Dreams.

In this conversation she discusses her love of Los Angeles punk music, finding a musical community in San Francisco, and writing about her own experiences in the LGBTQ+ sphere.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcastsArts and Culturemusic
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin