Into Music: Shawna Virago

Shawna Virago is a singer-songwriter based in San Francisco and is one of the first openly transgender women to tour in the United States. Called “the fairy godmother of trans country artists,” Virago is also artistic director of the San Francisco Transgender Film Festival, the first of its kind in the country. Her latest album is Blood In Her Dreams.

In this conversation she discusses her love of Los Angeles punk music, finding a musical community in San Francisco, and writing about her own experiences in the LGBTQ+ sphere.

