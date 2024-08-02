Into Music: Troy Luccketta and Rizz

Rizz & The Believerz is the new band spearheaded by former Tesla drummer Troy Luccketta and featuring relative newcomer, vocalist Rizz. In this conversation, the pair discuss the band’s origins, how starting a new band in 2024 differs from when Luccketta started off, and the group’s goals for the future.

The group’s EP, Everyday People, and single, “Don’t Stop Tryin’,” are out now.

