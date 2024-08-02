© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: Troy Luccketta and Rizz

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published August 2, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Mark Allee

Rizz & The Believerz is the new band spearheaded by former Tesla drummer Troy Luccketta and featuring relative newcomer, vocalist Rizz. In this conversation, the pair discuss the band’s origins, how starting a new band in 2024 differs from when Luccketta started off, and the group’s goals for the future.

The group’s EP, Everyday People, and single, “Don’t Stop Tryin’,” are out now.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
