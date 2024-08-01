Into Music: Karen Haglof

Karen Haglof began performing music in the Minneapolis, Minnesota scene of the 1970s, before bands such as The Replacements, Soul Asylum, and Hüsker Dü drew attention from major labels. By the start of the following decade, Haglof had moved to New York City with her bandmates in The Crackers (including longtime friend Steve Almaas) and landed in the vibrant No Wave scene. She would go on to perform with a number of other artists including Rhys Chatham and Band of Susans (alongside previous Into Music guest Robert Poss).

While in New York, Haglof established herself as a chef, enrolled in medical school, and embarked upon a medical career during which she focused on hematology oncology. After years of being absent from music, she saw the documentary film It Might Get Loud and discovered her passion for guitar reignited. Over the past decade, she has issued a series of recordings under own name, the latest of which is One Hand Up.

Now retired from medicine, Haglof remains in New York where she continues to explore art, music, and her passion for horses.

