Into Music: Steve Dawson

Steve Dawson is a Chicago-based singer, songwriter and educator, who teaches at Old Town School of Folk Music in his hometown. Dawson is a founding member of the band Dolly Varden and has just released his sixth solo album, Ghosts.

In this conversation, Dawson discusses how positivity has impacted his creativity, his approach to teaching, and his early days as a recording artist.

