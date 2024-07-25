© 2024 KMUW
KMUW will carry President Joe Biden's address from the Oval Office beginning at 7 pm CT, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Listen at 89.1 fm or through the online stream, or click here to watch.
Into Music: Steve Dawson

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 25, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
Matthew Gilson

Steve Dawson is a Chicago-based singer, songwriter and educator, who teaches at Old Town School of Folk Music in his hometown. Dawson is a founding member of the band Dolly Varden and has just released his sixth solo album, Ghosts.

In this conversation, Dawson discusses how positivity has impacted his creativity, his approach to teaching, and his early days as a recording artist.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
