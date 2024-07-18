Into Music: Matthew Mayfield

Matthew Mayfield is a singer-songwriter from Birmingham, Alabama. In the 2000s, he wrote and recorded with the band Moses Mayfield before going solo in 2008. Since then he has released a number of solo recordings, the latest of which is 2024’s Prizefighter.

In this conversation, Mayfield discusses his formative music experiences, his creative process, and the support that his parents have provided throughout his career.

