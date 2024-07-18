© 2024 KMUW
Into Music

Into Music: Matthew Mayfield

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 18, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Courtney Davidson

Matthew Mayfield is a singer-songwriter from Birmingham, Alabama. In the 2000s, he wrote and recorded with the band Moses Mayfield before going solo in 2008. Since then he has released a number of solo recordings, the latest of which is 2024’s Prizefighter.

In this conversation, Mayfield discusses his formative music experiences, his creative process, and the support that his parents have provided throughout his career.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
