Into Music: Liz Brasher

Liz Brasher is a singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California whose latest album is Baby Damn. Brasher draws upon a wide range of influences in her work, ranging from gospel and soul to blues, pop, and rock. Brasher grew up in North Carolina, spent time in both Chicago and Memphis before migrating to California.

In this conversation, she discusses her early days singing in church, how a friend gave her a crash course in popular music, her love of Bob Dylan, and her plans for future recordings.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production assistance: Fletcher Powell

Theme music: Torin Andersen

