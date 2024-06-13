© 2024 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Liz Brasher

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published June 13, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Piper Ferguson

Liz Brasher is a singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California whose latest album is Baby Damn. Brasher draws upon a wide range of influences in her work, ranging from gospel and soul to blues, pop, and rock. Brasher grew up in North Carolina, spent time in both Chicago and Memphis before migrating to California.

In this conversation, she discusses her early days singing in church, how a friend gave her a crash course in popular music, her love of Bob Dylan, and her plans for future recordings.

Host/producer/editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production assistance: Fletcher Powell
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
