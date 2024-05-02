© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Stephanie Sammons

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Debra Gloria

Stephanie Sammons is a Dallas, Texas-based singer-songwriter whose latest release, Time and Evolution, is out May 3. In this conversation, Sammons, who is also a certified financial planner, focusing on LGBTQ+ and 50+ clientele, discusses the path she took to becoming a singer-songwriter, the power of songwriting workshops, how her work in the financial world intersects with music, and working with producer Mary Bragg on Time and Evolution. 

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production Assistance: Fletcher Powell

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin