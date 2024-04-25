© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: Larry Goldings

By Jedd Beaudoin
April 25, 2024
Christopher O’Hara

Larry Goldings is a Grammy-nominated pianist, keyboardist, composer and arranger based in Los Angeles. He has recorded and/or toured with a range or artists including John Scofield, Steve Gadd, Colin Hay, James Taylor, and Steely Dan in addition to releasing a wide range of albums as leader or co-leader. Goldings has also composed and arranged music for films such as Space Cowboys and Funny People. His most recent release is Chinwag with trumpeter John Sneider, who will be a guest on an upcoming episode.

On this episode, Goldings discusses his time at The New School, working with James Taylor, cultivating respect with his audience and fellow musicians, as well as the importance of musical eclecticism.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production Assistance: Jonathan Huber

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
