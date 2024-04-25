Into Music: Larry Goldings

Larry Goldings is a Grammy-nominated pianist, keyboardist, composer and arranger based in Los Angeles. He has recorded and/or toured with a range or artists including John Scofield, Steve Gadd, Colin Hay, James Taylor, and Steely Dan in addition to releasing a wide range of albums as leader or co-leader. Goldings has also composed and arranged music for films such as Space Cowboys and Funny People. His most recent release is Chinwag with trumpeter John Sneider, who will be a guest on an upcoming episode.

On this episode, Goldings discusses his time at The New School, working with James Taylor, cultivating respect with his audience and fellow musicians, as well as the importance of musical eclecticism.

