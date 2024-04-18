© 2024 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Thalia Zedek

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 18, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Mark Shaw

Thalia Zedek is a guitarist and vocalist based in Boston, Massachusetts who has been a member of such groups as Uzi, White Women, Live Skull, Come, and The Thalia Zedek Band. She also issued a series of albums as solo artist. On April 23 her band E, which has been releasing music since 2016, will issue its latest album, Living Waters.

In this conversation, Zedek recalls her earliest musical experiences with piano and clarinet, how she started playing guitar, and various experiences she had in the Boston music scene of the 1980s.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production Assistance: Jonathan Huber

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
