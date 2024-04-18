Into Music: Thalia Zedek

Thalia Zedek is a guitarist and vocalist based in Boston, Massachusetts who has been a member of such groups as Uzi, White Women, Live Skull, Come, and The Thalia Zedek Band. She also issued a series of albums as solo artist. On April 23 her band E, which has been releasing music since 2016, will issue its latest album, Living Waters.

In this conversation, Zedek recalls her earliest musical experiences with piano and clarinet, how she started playing guitar, and various experiences she had in the Boston music scene of the 1980s.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production Assistance: Jonathan Huber