Into Music: JM Stevens

JM Stevens is a singer-songwriter and in-demand producer, engineer and session music who operates the EAR (East Austin Recording) studio in Austin, Texas. Stevens, who grew up in West Point, Mississippi has a new album, Nowhere to Land, which is out April 12.

In this conversation, he discusses his early love of Elvis Presley, his first live performance, which occurred at a school talent show, and how sobriety has led him to the most prolific patch in his career.

