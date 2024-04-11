© 2024 KMUW
Into Music: JM Stevens

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 11, 2024 at 12:01 AM CDT
Mark Abernathy

JM Stevens is a singer-songwriter and in-demand producer, engineer and session music who operates the EAR (East Austin Recording) studio in Austin, Texas. Stevens, who grew up in West Point, Mississippi has a new album, Nowhere to Land, which is out April 12.

In this conversation, he discusses his early love of Elvis Presley, his first live performance, which occurred at a school talent show, and how sobriety has led him to the most prolific patch in his career.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production Assistance: Jonathan Huber

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
