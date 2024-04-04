Into Music: Tim Hinck

Tim Hinck is an American composer based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, whose works have been performed by the Chattanooga Symphony, the Ann Arbor Symphony, and at Julliard. In March 2024, his symphony Prairie Nightscapereceived its world premiere via the Wichita Symphony Orchestra. An April 2024 collaboration with Ballet Espirit in Chattanooga will provide inspiration for two pieces to be performed with the organization in August of this year.

In our conversation, Hinck discusses his formative years as a composer, the importance of learning the business side of music, and how he finds focus for creative projects.

You can learn more about Tim Hinck at timhinck.com

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production Assistance: Jonathan Huber