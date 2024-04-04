© 2024 KMUW
Into Music

Into Music: Tim Hinck

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 4, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Tim Hinck, composer.

Tim Hinck is an American composer based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, whose works have been performed by the Chattanooga Symphony, the Ann Arbor Symphony, and at Julliard. In March 2024, his symphony Prairie Nightscapereceived its world premiere via the Wichita Symphony Orchestra. An April 2024 collaboration with Ballet Espirit in Chattanooga will provide inspiration for two pieces to be performed with the organization in August of this year.

In our conversation, Hinck discusses his formative years as a composer, the importance of learning the business side of music, and how he finds focus for creative projects.

You can learn more about Tim Hinck at timhinck.com

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production Assistance: Jonathan Huber

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
