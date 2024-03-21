© 2024 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Stu Cook

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 21, 2024 at 9:37 AM CDT
Jeff Dow

Our guest for Into Music Episode Eight is Stu Cook. Cook was a founding member of and bassist for Creedence Clearwater Revival. Between 1969 and 1971 the group had 14 consecutive top ten singles and five consecutive top ten albums. Creedence broke up in 1972, but Cook remained active, recording with acts such as Roky Erickson, Sir Douglas Quintet and as a member of the band Southern Pacific.

After Creedence Clearwater Revival was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, Cook and CCR drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford formed Creedence Clearwater Revisited, which stayed together from 1995 to 2020. The music of Creedence Clearwater Revisited continues to attract new listeners in the age of streaming while the global audience for the band regularly increases.

Cook, who is now 78, remains active with music, continuing to play guitar and write new pieces. In this conversation, he discusses the early days of Creedence Clearwater Revival, what changed after the British Invasion of the ‘60s, and the continued success of CCR.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production Assistance: Jonathan Huber

Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
