Frankie Sunswept is a New York City-based musician and music educator, whose most recent release is the album Pink Noise.

In this conversation, Sunswept recalls his formative musical experiences with guitar, open mics, and how the public library advanced his musical education.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production Assistance: Fletcher Powell