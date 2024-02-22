Into Music: Johnny Iguana

Johnny Iguana is a keyboardist/pianist and composer based in Chicago, Illinois. He is currently a member of the band the Claudettes and, in 2020, released the blues album Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular via Delmark Records. Iguana is currently working on a new album for that label as he continues to write, record, and tour with the Claudettes. Additionally, he has composed original music for the award-winning series The Bear.

In this conversation, Iguana discusses his early years as a musician and his time spent playing with blues legends Junior Wells and Otis Rush.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Production Assistance: Fletcher Powell

