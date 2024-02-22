Into Music: Johnny Iguana

© 2024 KMUW
By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 22, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Johnny Iguana is a keyboardist/pianist and composer based in Chicago, Illinois. He is currently a member of the band the Claudettes and, in 2020, released the blues album Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular via Delmark Records. Iguana is currently working on a new album for that label as he continues to write, record, and tour with the Claudettes. Additionally, he has composed original music for the award-winning series The Bear.

In this conversation, Iguana discusses his early years as a musician and his time spent playing with blues legends Junior Wells and Otis Rush.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production Assistance: Fletcher Powell

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
