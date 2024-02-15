© 2024 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Jon Regen

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 15, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Jon Regen
Juan Patino
Jon Regen

Jon Regen is acclaimed singer-songwriter based in New York City. He began his career as sideman with Kyle Eastwood and Little Jimmy Scott. His solo albums range from jazz recordings such as Live at the Blue Note to singer-songwriter focused releases such as his latest, 2023’s Satisfied Mind.

On this episode of Into Music, Regen recalls his time studying under jazz great Kenny Barron at Rutgers University, his brief spell at the University of Miami, where he studied with Vince Maggio. That relationship, Regen recalls, was initially difficult but, he adds, in later years, his former teacher also became a musical mentor.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Production Assistance: Fletcher Powell

Into Music podcastsmusic
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He has also served as an arts reporter, a producer of A Musical Life and a founding member of the KMUW Movie Club. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in Pop Matters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
