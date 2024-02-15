Into Music: Jon Regen

Jon Regen is acclaimed singer-songwriter based in New York City. He began his career as sideman with Kyle Eastwood and Little Jimmy Scott. His solo albums range from jazz recordings such as Live at the Blue Note to singer-songwriter focused releases such as his latest, 2023’s Satisfied Mind.

On this episode of Into Music, Regen recalls his time studying under jazz great Kenny Barron at Rutgers University, his brief spell at the University of Miami, where he studied with Vince Maggio. That relationship, Regen recalls, was initially difficult but, he adds, in later years, his former teacher also became a musical mentor.

