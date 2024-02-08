Into Music: Peter Jesperson

Peter Jesperson is author of the recent book Euphoric Recall: A Half Century as a Music Fan, Producer, DJ, Record Executive, and Tastemaker.

In it, Jesperson recounts his early days working in music retail at the legendary Minneapolis, Minnesota store Oar Folkjokeopus, his discovery of The Replacements, and the founding of Twin/Tone Records. He also details his struggles with substance abuse, his time as an executive at New West Records, and working closely with artists such as Jack Logan and Vic Chesnutt.

On this episode of Into Music, Jesperson, who now lives in Los Angeles, discusses the impact that radio had on him as a young music fan, how he and his partners with Twin/Tone made up the rules as they went along, and the impact that musicians such as Curt Almsted (Curtiss A) and Bob “Slim” Dunlap had on his sense of the Minneapolis music scene of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Host, producer, editor: Jedd Beaudoin

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editors: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

