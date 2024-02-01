Into Music: Dustin Arbuckle

Dustin Arbuckle is a Wichita, Kansas-based musician who currently leads Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations and is co-founder of the band Haymakers, alongside longtime musical partner Tom Page. In 2023 he released one album with the former, Live at The Shamrock Lounge, and two with the latter, Waconda Flyer and 100 Years of Hank.

Arbuckle is also a member of a duo with Iowa-based musician Matt Woods, with whom he issued a 2020 self-titled release, and a duo with fellow Wichitan Wayne Long. That pair has an album scheduled to arrive later in 2024.

The vocalist and harmonica player was a founding member of the band Moreland & Arbuckle, which was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame in 2022.

In our conversation for Into Music, Arbuckle recalls some of his earliest musical memories, including his early exposure to the blues. Other topics include his early musical mentor Bill Garrison, the first person he saw play harmonica up close and personal, Wichita harmonica player David Graham, and the legendary Lee McBee. Arbuckle also discusses how Curtis Salgado provided some unexpected mentorship in early days.

