Cut it out with the cutoffs

It’s easy to notice when the weather is hotter than you know where; some wardrobe choices are really very unfortunate. The higher the temperatures, the smaller the garments. And in some cases it’s Daisy Dukes gone bad.

Let’s talk shorts here. Did you know that in some states in the mid-1930s anyone wearing shorts in public was fined $150? Many police departments even had an anti-shorts squad on the streets. Don’t you know the leg men wanted that detail!

It’s hard to understand why some people are indecently exposed when they go from an air-conditioned house to an air-conditioned car to an air-conditioned building. Maybe it’s just a chance to show off those muscles they worked all winter on.

I was unfortunately in the middle seat on an airplane next to a man wearing shorts. He was going to California. It was early summer. He must have wanted everyone to know he was on his way to Hawaii. He let me know all about his trip. Three times. This man had legs as hairy as a gorilla and arms to match, but not the muscles I mentioned earlier.

Gorilla man had on sandals, and when he crossed his legs, even his toes were hairy. I’m not making this up.

Yes, it’s hot. No, not everyone has air conditioning. But there is really no excuse for cutting off your jeans so short that from the back it looks like you’re wearing bikini bottoms. Too much exposed derriere isn’t daring, it’s just dumb.

And if you’re thrilled that leggings now come in shorts length, remember that point three women in the United States look good in them. Everyone else needs to take a good, honest look in a full-length mirror.

This might be old fashioned, but it’s nice to look nice, and look cool and be cool. Fall will finally get here.

