Mamacita's Taquitos is a bridge between two worlds

“Ni de aquí, ni de allá,” that’s how Wichitan Rosanna Nogueda-Jaime explains her feeling of being caught between two words. This Spanish phrase translates to “neither fully here nor there.”

Rosanna was just four when she and her mother moved from Mexico to Wichita. Growing up, she felt torn—her roots in Mexico and her life in the U.S... both felt incomplete. That changed in 2008 when a visit to her mother’s hometown of Iguala revealed a profound connection.

There, she visited a small taquito stand, “Antojitos Lolitta” -- and met Lolitta, the woman behind the food. It was different from her mothers and aunts’ - a perfect taquito texture blending a soft pillowy inside with a thin crispy exterior. Tasting the food, especially the taquitos, evoked memories, emotions, and a connection to her heritage. Rosanna immediately wanted to share this experience with her friends in Wichita.

In 2017, she and her partner, Riley Phillipe, launched their first taquito pop-up in Wichita. The venture grew quickly and led to a series of pop-ups called Mamacita's. Most recently, Rosanna and Riley have moved into the Cleveland Corner at the corner of Cleveland and 1st street – and it’s here that Rosanna has put down her roots. The goal is simple: to offer authentic comida corrida…along with warmth, connection, and a taste of Mexico.

For Rosanna, Mamacita's is more than a business—it’s a bridge between her two worlds... a love letter to Lolitta and the people of the Guerrero state. Her journey reminds us that food is more than nourishment. It’s a connection to family, culture, and the spaces where we can truly belong.

Rosanna Nogueda-Jaime and Riley Phillipe offer their version of Comida Corrida every Friday from 11 am to 2 pm at the Cleveland Corner.