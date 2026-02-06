Pizza, pizza everywhere in Wichita

Pizza news has been stealing the spotlight in Wichita over the past few weeks. Not only has a college-kid favorite just arrived in town, but a Wichita entrepreneur is about to introduce Wichita to a new type of pie.

First, the update on Pizza Shuttle. The small restaurant chain that started in Lawrence in 1984 has just opened its first Wichita address. Anyone who went to KU or K-State over the last four decades is likely familiar with the setup. The restaurant serves pizzas that are affordable for college kids and is known for its late-night hours and quick delivery. Wichita’s new restaurant is at Braeburn Square, the strip center on WSU’s Innovation Campus. The owners of Braeburn Square’s Social Tap brought the chain to town, hoping WSU students would love the concept, too. The restaurant opened earlier this week. For now, people can stop in to order or call ahead. The restaurant will start online ordering and delivery once Pizza Shuttle gets the Wichita address added to the website. To see a menu, visit pizza-shuttle.com .

The other local pizza headline: Former Koch video producer Tom Geagan has just shared his plans for a new pizza restaurant across the street from East High School. It will be called Tommy’s Apizza and will specialize in New Haven-style pizza. Geagan grew up in Connecticut and considers the pizza made in New Haven the best there is. He describes it as having a chewy yet crunchy crust that’s achieved by fermenting the dough for four days. The pizzas will be cooked in a big electric deck oven that will help Geagan achieve the signature New Haven char on the crust. He hopes to have the restaurant open in mid-April in a spot that sits on the northwest corner of Douglas and Grove.

Pizza will also be one of the many items on the menu at Johnny’s Tavern. The sports bar is also based in Lawrence and will soon open in the former Anchor space downtown. The owners are transforming the space and have filled it with around 40 television sets that will show just about any game a customer wants to see. Johnny’s Tavern will serve food late. It has a menu that also includes burgers, sandwiches, and salads. It's set to open on Feb. 20.

