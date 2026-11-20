Over the past couple of years, love stories centered on hockey rinks have extended beyond the bookstore and onto the screen. A year after making its debut on HBO, “Heated Rivalry” was re-released in theaters this past November, much to the excitement of the series' many devoted fans.

“It's kind of nice because you don't have the stereotype of the female-male role,” Kaylauna Kenney said. “It's more of an equal, and it's also kind of nice because as a woman reading it, you don't have to see yourself in those roles either.”

Kenney was there on opening night alongside a packed house of “loons” — the name of the “Heated Rivalry” fandom that refers to an endearing scene between the characters and a bird — at the North Rock AMC.

Hugo Phan / KMUW Displays for Heated Rivalry at the AMC (right) and at the Barnes and Noble in New Market Square (left).

Watermark bookseller Nazjai Dickson says the growing sub-genre got its start over a decade ago with a series that eventually became the Amazon Prime TV show, “Off Campus.”

“The origins of hockey romance probably go back to 2015 with Elle Kennedy and ‘The Deal,’” Dickson said. “She really started it all in the new adult genre in the experience of college students.”

Authors have a lot of leeway with how to approach stories, according to Dickson, but they must follow one rule.

Hugo Phan / KMUW A display of the Chelsea Curto's DC Stars series at Watermark Books. Curto was the visiting author for the Wichita Thunder's Hockey Romance night.

“One that has prevailed over everything, is that there has to be a happily ever after,” Dickson said. “Does not matter what happens —what the male character does to her, what she does to him —it does not matter.

“If there is not a happily ever after, it will not be considered a romance,” she said. “That is first and foremost, and kind of generally the only rule.”

The appeal of the hockey romance genre might be tied to the hypermasculine nature of hockey and how it plays off of gender and sexual dynamics, but Dickson said that’s only a ploy to draw readers in before introducing more complicated themes.

“It becomes about dissecting things like power and dominance,” she said. “Who has what sort of power and dominance.”

Many readers even develop an interest in the sport of hockey after a brush with the genre.

“A lot of people are not reading a hockey romance because they want to know all the rules of hockey,” Dickson said. “They like the tension that it brings to the story. They like the elements, and then they get into hockey after because they've discovered a story that can attach them to it.”

For romance fans who wanted to make the leap into an actual arena, the Wichita Thunder held a hockey romance night earlier this month with D.C. Stars author Chelsea Curto in attendance to sign books. Madison Bishop and Molly Gallegos, with the Thunder’s marketing team, talked about putting together the event.

Hugo Phan / KMUW The Wichita Thunder held a hockey romance night in mid-November. Many hockey romance fans brought their books to get signed by DC Stars series author Chelsea Curto.

“We're really excited to celebrate the literature of the night,” Bishop said. Building not just an audience for the books, but an audience for the sport itself.”

“A lot of the men, they're really excited,” Gallegos said. “They're like, ‘Oh, I got to get my wife tickets. Like, we have to go. It's something that she really enjoys.’”

Bookseller Dickson thinks hockey romances have grown so much over the past decade, that they’ve left their mark on the romance genre as a whole.That’s a net positive, she said, in celebration of this female-dominated literary category.

“To have creation being in the hands of women, production being in a lot of the hands of women, and for it to be speaking to their fantasies and the things they want — regardless of what those fantasies are— it has evolved and changed,” Dickson said.”And really for the better.”