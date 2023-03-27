© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
book_review_suzanne_perez.png
Book Review

Jenny Jackson’s 'Pineapple Street' explores the changing landscape of New York’s mega-rich

By Suzanne Perez
Published March 27, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jenny-Jackson-c-Sarah-Shatz.png
Sarah Shatz
/
Penguin Random House
Jenny Jackson is the author of "Pineapple Street"

Much of the buzz around Jenny Jackson’s debut novel, “Pineapple Street,” relates to the author’s impressive credentials as a book editor. In her years at Knopf, Jackson has established herself as a literary hit-maker for such authors as Cormac McCarthy, Gabrielle Zevin, Katherine Heiny and Emily St. John Mandel. This month, she released a book of her own.

“Pineapple Street” is the story of the old-money Stockton family, a carefully guarded clan of one-percenters living among the fruit streets of New York’s Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. Eldest daughter Darley traded her inheritance and her job in finance for motherhood. Sasha married into the family and struggles to fit in. And youngest daughter Georgiana gets entangled in an ill-advised relationship and tries to come to grips with what it means to be a trust-fund baby.

The novel reads like “Crazy Rich WASPs,” with characters uttering lines like, “Oh no, I left my Cartier tennis bracelet in Lena’s BMW, and she’s leaving for her grandmother’s house in Southampton!” The Stockton girls refer to their brother’s wife as “the Gold Digger,” and there’s lots of talk about real estate, private schools, party themes and tablescapes.

But Jackson deftly describes family dynamics — the secrets and passive-aggressive tactics that are so much a part of this social strata. She also explores the changing landscape of the mega-rich, including a younger generation of socialist-minded millennials who feel guilty about their wealth and want to give it away.

At its core, “Pineapple Street” is a contemporary novel of manners and relationships, a peek into how the upper crust lives. It’s a well-written family drama that would make an ideal summer read.

Tags
Book Review CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news for KMUW and the Kansas News Service. Suzanne reviews new books for KMUW and is the co-host with Beth Golay of the Books & Whatnot podcast. Follow her on Twitter @SuzPerezICT.
See stories by Suzanne Perez