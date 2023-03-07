You've likely read Jenny Jackson's work. Now with 'Pineapple Street,' her name is on the spine

If you’re a reader, Jenny Jackson might not be a name you’re familiar with, but you’ve likely come across her work. You see, Jackson is vice president and executive editor at Knopf, and she’s edited the works of Gabrielle Zevin, Emily St. John Mandel, Cormac McCarthy and numerous others. And now, Jenny Jackson is tackling a new gig - authoring fiction of her own.

Pineapple Street is her first novel and it follows the uber wealthy Stockton family as they navigate the consequences of generational wealth, privilege, and social class in high society Brooklyn. The result is a delicious narrative full of family drama, secrets, and a glimpse of how the 1% live.

I spoke with Jenny Jackson about her book, publishing, and more. Here's our conversation.

Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson was published by Pamela Dorman Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.



