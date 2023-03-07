© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia-NPR-Network.png
Marginalia

You've likely read Jenny Jackson's work. Now with 'Pineapple Street,' her name is on the spine

By Beth Golay
Published March 7, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Jenny-Jackson-c-Sarah-Shatz.png
Sarah Shatz
/
Penguin Random House
Jenny Jackson is the author of "Pineapple Street"

If you’re a reader, Jenny Jackson might not be a name you’re familiar with, but you’ve likely come across her work. You see, Jackson is vice president and executive editor at Knopf, and she’s edited the works of Gabrielle Zevin, Emily St. John Mandel, Cormac McCarthy and numerous others. And now, Jenny Jackson is tackling a new gig - authoring fiction of her own.

Pineapple Street is her first novel and it follows the uber wealthy Stockton family as they navigate the consequences of generational wealth, privilege, and social class in high society Brooklyn. The result is a delicious narrative full of family drama, secrets, and a glimpse of how the 1% live.

I spoke with Jenny Jackson about her book, publishing, and more. Here's our conversation.

-

Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson was published by Pamela Dorman Books.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay