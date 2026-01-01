Zach Ruth is a News Lab Intern for KMUW for the 2026 spring semester.

In addition to KMUW, Zach also works as the Photo Editor of The Sunflower newspaper at Wichita State University. While there he has worked on a variety of events, such as the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Symphony in the Flint Hills, and Aftershocks 2025 "The Basketball Tournament" Championship.

He is currently studying Journalism and Media Production at Wichita State, expecting to earn his Bachelor's degree in 2028. Outside of work he enjoys Formula 1, backpacking, and photography. He can be reached at zachruthphoto@gmail.com.