Mya Scott is a News Lab intern for KMUW. They currently serve as the opinion editor at The Sunflower, Wichita State’s student-led newspaper.

Scott is a sophomore majoring in journalism and media production with a minor in creative writing. They plan to graduate in 2028 and pursue a career in journalism, preferably as a human-interest journalist. In their free time, they like to read books, go to concerts and spend time with their mom, dog, two cats and friends.

Scott can be reached at scott@kmuw.org.