Wichita River Festival reveals winning poster for 2026 celebration

The winning poster for the 54th annual River Festival was announced Thursday.

Dustin Youngman won the contest and the $4,000 prize. He’s a Wichita native and professional graphic designer.

He says the poster’s design was meant to capture “the rugged Great Plains spirit” with elements such as the Wichita skyline, musical instruments and a bison.

Youngman has entered the contest three times. He topped 29 other entries.

“Winning the competition is kind of like winning the World Series, but for designers in Wichita,” Youngman said in a statement.

The artwork will appear on posters, buttons and merchandise for Riverfest, which is scheduled for May 29 through June 6.

This year's festival will celebrate America’s 250th birthday.